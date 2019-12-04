Dear Editor: I write to thank the Madison Police Department for their care and professionalism. While traveling in central Europe, I attempted to reach my senior citizen mother on Madison's north side by telephone. After repeated no-answers, I became very concerned and found online a non-emergency phone number for Madison PD. I spoke with a very friendly dispatcher and asked for a wellness check at my mother's residence. He explained that it was a busy day and could take an hour or two, but assured me that my request would be sent out to the appropriate officers. I then phoned two friends in the neighborhood, who assured me that they would also rush to mother's house to check. When they arrived there, maybe 10 or 15 minutes later, two Madison PD officers were already there and had entered the house using the key code I had given to the dispatcher. They "cleared" the house and found a daily care book with a notation from mother's caregiver that mother had been taken to a local hospital by ambulance earlier that day. Of course, I am grateful to our friends who quickly rushed to the house. However, I wish to thank and compliment in the highest terms the Madison PD team of officers, a man and a woman, who so quickly and professionally handled my request for a wellness check on Oct. 27. It was an example of police professionalism and care that should be recognized by all.
P.S. Mom is home again and doing fine!
Daniel Kennedy
New York, New York
