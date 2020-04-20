Daniel Hynes: Those who trade liberty for safety deserve neither

Daniel Hynes: Those who trade liberty for safety deserve neither

Dear Editor: Considering the fact that a large number of absentee ballots have conveniently gone "missing," it's a good thing our Supreme Court upheld the essential RIGHT to vote.

"Those who would trade liberty for safety deserve neither." — Benjamin Franklin

Daniel Hynes

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics