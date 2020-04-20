Daniel Hynes: Those who trade liberty for safety deserve neither

Dear Editor: Considering the fact that a large number of absentee ballots have conveniently gone "missing," it's a good thing our Supreme Court upheld the essential RIGHT to vote.

