Daniel Hynes: Those who trade liberty for safety deserve neither

Dear Editor: Considering the fact that a large number of absentee ballots have conveniently gone "missing," it's a good thing our Supreme Court upheld the essential RIGHT to vote.
"Those who would trade liberty for safety deserve neither." — Benjamin Franklin
Daniel Hynes
Madison
