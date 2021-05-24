Daniel Holzman: Vote out the party of big lies

Dear Editor: What has happened to America?
The party of “Honest Abe” is now the party of big lies and constant gaslighting. Instead of holding the Union together, it now stands for division, attacking the Capitol, and ending the Union.
The party of “The Great Communicator” who said “Tear down this Wall” is the party of building walls and cozying up to murderous dictators.
Your vote counts. Be sure to vote in every election. Local elections are very important too.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
