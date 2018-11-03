Dear Editor: America is no longer a “shining light on the hill.” With a president with an approval rating in the low to mid 40s, America is becoming a country of bigotry and hate. Our government takes people seeking refuge and separates children from parents to create a whole new American prison system for children.
Vote for the “shining light” America. Vote for love and compassion.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
