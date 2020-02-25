Daniel Holzman: The 'Trump Economy' is a con-man's economy

Dear Editor: The “Trump Economy” is a con-man’s economy.
Here are three reasons why:
One, President Trump gutted the Environmental Protection Agency. He ended clean water and clean air oversight. That allows corporations to pollute and leaves the clean-up costs to the taxpayers. That is a con, leaving the taxpayers with a bill.
Two, Trump reduces corporate taxes. No taxes increase corporate profits and also leads to gains in the stock market. Ninety-one of the Fortune 500 companies pay zero taxes. That is another con, leaving the taxpayers to pick up the slack of the corporations.
Three, President Trump continues to increase the national debt by trillions. That keeps the military-industrial complex and other government-funded corporations running at taxpayer expense. Again, the bill is on the taxpayers.
Trump’s economy is a dirty economy built on tax injustice, short-term greed and corruption. It is good for the 1% but nobody else.
How long will the false economy continue? God knows.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
