Dear Editor: Our Founding Fathers wanted to create “a more perfect union.” They knew change would be needed to mold a more perfect union. They did not agree on everything. They talked and argued and compromised when needed; however, they were smart enough to make freedom of speech the First Amendment.
Many people love the United States because of the First Amendment. When they exercise their First Amendment rights to form a more perfect union, a demagogue and his minions might say, “Love it or leave it” or “Go back to where you came from.”
First Amendment Americans love the United States and will not leave it, but will exercise their rights to freely speak about the behavior of a wannabe dictator and his supporters.
For those supporters who say, “Love it or leave it” just because they cannot face honest debate, they can go visit Trump’s buddies in North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Philippines, China or Brazil for starts. Those dictators do not have a First Amendment, free press or democratic elections. They murder people for speaking freely or criticizing the dictator.
Thank you, Founding Fathers for our Constitution.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
