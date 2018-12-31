Dear Editor:
“We the People” are being slaughtered by the Trump party.
The Environmental Protection Agency has been dismantled and furloughed. The politically appointed, corrupt department heads have eliminated clean air and water standards. The Trump-party climate deniers have taken us out of the Paris Accord and turned the country over to the corporate greed of Big Oil.
The Food and Drug Administration has turned a blind eye to pesticides and herbicides and their effects on “We the People.” Our bees and butterflies are being driven to extinction. Millions of Americans are now “Roundup Ready” to get cancer. Can we depend on the Trump party to help us with us with health care?
The Trump party’s so called “conservative” Supreme Court is “Roundup Ready” to rule in favor of corporate greed (corporations are people) and in favor of political corruption (gerrymandering is Constitutional). To Trump and his sycophants, voter suppression and minority rule are the cornerstones of his party.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
