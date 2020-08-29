Daniel Holzman: Now is the time to learn from history

Dear Editor: Now is a great chance to learn from history. Back in the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, Woodrow Wilson and the politicians paid no attention and the public rebelled against masks as hundreds of thousands of Americans died. Scientists told them what to do and they ignored science. My parents and grandparents made it through the Great Depression and the epidemic. They learned to be very frugal. Currently, some politicians say the economy is great. The economy is great for the rich as it was in the Great Depression and Spanish Flu. They didn’t pay their fair share of taxes then either.
I call our current “situation” the Trump virus and the Trump economy. Our Trump government has buried us in debt, like some people max out their credit cards. Our current economy is a false economy built overspending to boost Wall Street. There will be a double dip recession eventually when the bills come due. The bills will fall on the average citizen, not the wealthy politicians or their untaxed corporations. Some politicians will take aim at Social Security and pensions. They will call them entitlements. Survivors will again learn to be very frugal.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
