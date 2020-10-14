Daniel Holzman: Now is a chance to learn from history

Dear Editor: Now is a chance to learn from history.
The 1918 Spanish Flu: President Woodrow Wilson holds rallies and his supporters refused wearing masks and social distancing. 675,000 Americans die. Wilson catches the flu, has two strokes and is paralyzed on one side.
COVID-19 in 2020: President Donald Trump holds rallies and his supporters refuse wearing masks and social distancing. More than 210,000 Americans die. Trump catches the virus and is in the hospital.
Americans are not doing well due to President Trump’s “herd mentality” fairy tale and his delusion “it will magically disappear.”
During Trump’s four years, we witnessed 100,000 small businesses destroyed, 13.5 million unemployed, more than 7.3 million infected, civil unrest, children in cages, schools closed, long food lines, and a shaky economy.
Will the GOP take our hard-earned social security, Medicare, Obamacare, and pensions to fund more tax breaks for the greedy rich and corporations?
The GOP believes common Americans don’t deserve basic health care. Hypocritically, President Trump and politicians have America’s best health care and most expensive drugs.
We can vote for change in November or attempt to survive four more hellish years under an unstable, incompetent president and his GOP.
Vote.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!