Dear Editor: When Republican Gov. Scott Walker furloughed me and took $6,500/year worth of health care benefits from my family, I did not forget who Scott Walker is. I do all I can to knock the Walker Party out of Madison.
The cheating Walker Party was conniving. They gerrymandered the voting districts and suppressed the vote. Wisconsin still has an illegitimate, gerrymandered government.
Wisconsinites, keep working to rid us of the current illegitimate government in Madison. Work to restore democracy and end Walker party rule. We deserve better.
I am alarmed to see Trump party extremism. The Trump party has furloughed federal workers for weeks. Those government workers did not deserve this. Like me, those workers will not forget their pain. I predict, Trump party rule will be even shorter than Walker party rule.
Democrats, please don’t waste resources and effort on a minority vote to impeach Donald Trump.
Let democracy work. Voting is a much cleaner process than impeachment and is much, much less expensive. In two years, let the people vote Trump and his heartless, furlough senators, like Sen. Ron Johnson, out of office. It will feel good to see them leave on election night.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.