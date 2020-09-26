Daniel Holzman: Learn from history and vote Trump out

Dear Editor: Now is a great chance to learn from history.
Back during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, President Woodrow Wilson and his enablers paid no attention and the public rebelled against masks as 675,000 Americans died. Scientists told them what to do and Americans ignored science.
In 2020, under President Trump, COVID-19 America is not different. The President and Americans again ignore science.
Effects of the Trump virus and Trump economy will be felt deep into 2021 and beyond. If Trump and his enablers are not voted out, there may be well over 675,000 dead Americans due to “do nothing” Donald Trump’s “herd immunity” fairy tale.
A double-dip depression, 10 million unemployed, 200,000 dead Americans, a divided nation, and a weak dollar are some of the four-year results of President Trump and his Mitch McConnell-led Senate. If allowed, the Trump government will take our Social Security and pensions to fund their tax breaks for the rich. They say our hard-earned Social Security and pensions are “entitlements.”
People can vote or lose with four more disastrous years under an incompetent, unstable president and his swamp of autocratic sycophants. Vote them out.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!