Daniel Hekman: A letter to Sen. Ron Johnson

Dear Editor:
Dear Sen. Ron Johnson:
I am writing to you as your constituent to exhort you to uphold the oath that you recently swore before God, Chief Justice Roberts, the Constitution, and the American people. You swore, along with your colleagues, to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God.”
If you believe, as you have stated publicly, that President Trump is above reproach, then you ought to do everything in your power to exonerate him, not merely dismiss charges and let their aura linger. If there are efforts to sabotage the Trump administration, as you have said, then I urge you to call these “government witnesses” to formally, and under oath, testify before you and your colleagues, allowing you to question them directly.
If you instead vote alongside Sen. McConnell to allow “opening arguments” to “be the full trial,” as Rep. Schiff has charged, then I dare say two things:
1. You will have violated your oath of office to uphold the constitution and represent my interests as an American citizen and your constituent.
2. You are either a coward who does not believe your claims are supportable or you are a liar who does not believe your own claims.
Again, as an American citizen and your constituent, I urge you to uphold your oath to have an impartial, nonpartisan trial. Not a summary dismissal or partisan sham, but a trial that upholds the standards of jurisprudence; one becoming of Federalist Paper author "Publius" (Hamilton, 65).
Daniel Hekman
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.