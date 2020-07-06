Daniel G. Guerra Jr.: Gloria Reyes provides leadership in uncertain times

Dear Editior: In the midst of all the uncertainly over the past several months. The leadership of Gloria Reyes should be recognized. But why? Because as the first Latina on MMSD’s Board of Education and now as board chair she has consistently met new and unforeseen challenges to our public schools with integrity, respect and pragmatism.
Leading through a global pandemic. Imagine having to lead six other political leaders and over 5,000 employees that serve over 27,000 children. At a time where we’ve all been asked to be socially distanced from each other. Ms. Reyes has led her follow board members and district administration in a virtual environment, and in this virtual environment she’s:
Led the search process for a new district superintendent in a quickly emerging minority majority school district where finding an ideal candidate has not been easy. Particularly when you have to navigate issues of race, long standing issues of under representation and closing the academic achievement gap.
Over the past several months with the death of George Floyd it has reinvigorated a discussion our community had just a year ago on the topic of School Resourse Officers (SROs). I respect the difficult position Ms. Reyes and the entire Board of Education are in — I know Gloria personally and I know the commitment and worry she has for the safety of every child in schools today.
The recent events of police brutality nationally have allowed for local opportunists to advance an agenda not necessarily in the interest of Madison’s children. Gloria has met the challenge of navigating a difficult situation without the support of Madison’s mayor.
Leading the reopening. Ms. Reyes has my confidence to lead the board and administration through a thoughtful reopening plan for the children in the school district. She understands, and the BOE understand the importance of safety for children, parents and employees of the school district. We should also know; they will likely make mistakes and should be judged on how they correct those mistakes. Rock on Gloria!
Daniel G. Guerra Jr.
Madison
