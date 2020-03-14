Daniel Crowley: Suggestions for Madison's golf courses

Dear Editor: I have golfed Madison's courses for 57 years. Glenway as a kid, playing without a shirt, with golf balls coming at you from every direction. It was and is the learning course. Odana is exceptional, Monona and Glenway are gems. I suggest we sell Yahara to the Ho-Chunk Nation for a dollar and negotiate that they rebuild the swamp into a great course, develop the area, and discount golf for Dane County residents.
Daniel Crowley
Fitchburg
