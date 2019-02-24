Dear Editor: Madison seems to be keeping up with liberal values across the country but we're not pushing the boundaries; we're not progressive. Being progressive is taking innovative, active steps toward amending the years of racial segregation by ending single-family zoning in Minneapolis or helping hardworking people in Seattle with a higher minimum wage. What qualifies Madison as progressive?
We title ourselves "progressive" but are we really? We join a couple nationwide protests, give ourselves a pat on the back, and go about living our lives and maintaining the status quo. Not a single thing changes. No boundaries were pushed. Nothing progressed.
We all want to see ourselves as positive, forward-thinking people who make a difference, but let's take a step back and think about what that actually entails. Will the people of Madison accept that racial segregation here is worse than almost anywhere else in the country? Will we recognize that we live in a city that is systemically inequitable? More importantly, will we push ourselves to be better? Will we build a community for everybody? Will we educate our children and our neighbor's children? Will we take care of not only our neighbors, but those who live on the other side of the city?
We are Madison, Wisconsin. Progressivism has long been engrained in our history. When did we stop pushing for more progressive policies? I, for one, am not sure how we became a city of complacency but I know we can do better.
Daniel Besinaiz
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.