Dear Editor: Imagine living in a land where everyone unnecessarily exports almost $15 billion of their hard-earned money out of state each and every year. Imagine what those folks could do with it if they kept that money right where they live: a better standard of living for all, better services and more local jobs to be sure.
Of course, the folks I’m talking about are us.
According to a Wisconsin State Energy Office report, that’s what we spend every year on the fossil fuels we heat and light our homes and fill our cars’ gas tanks with – resources we don’t have and must import. Most of it is spent on transportation. Sadly, we are also buying mercury-polluted lakes, oil pipeline leaks and tanker spills that foul our soils and waters. We get asthma and other health problems and dangerous explosions like the one up in Superior in April and the one that leveled part of downtown Sun Prairie. Most importantly, we get a changing climate that is already causing great suffering and destabilizing life all over this planet.
Our attempt at a solution is to drive a fairly inexpensive, used, plug-in hybrid, trading gasoline for electricity. Investing in rooftop solar to produce our own electricity means largely exchanging our expensive and polluting coal and natural gas imports for free sunshine, a clean energy source Wisconsin actually has quite a bit of. We now drive on good old Wisconsin sunshine.
By shifting to renewable energy we can plug the hole in our fiscal dyke, reduce the pollution that degrades our health and our environment, and at the same time stabilize our climate. Common sense alone should encourage our embrace of renewable energy and electric cars.
Daniel Barth
Mosinee
