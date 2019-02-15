Dear Editor: We are gratified to see so many candidates in the primary for mayor. A healthy discussion and debate of issues is always great for our city. However, it appears that many of those seeking the office Soglin has held have either a narrow focus of interest or a problem with the mayor’s personality, instead of an issues-oriented disagreement. Paul has marshalled this city through thick and thin — especially through the horrific eight years of Walker and his self-serving cronies.
What’s always wonderful about Paul is his determination to do what is the best for as many people and issues as he can spread resources, with no underlying agenda. The fact that he has the backbone and grit to accomplish those tasks is uncomfortable for some, but a breath of fresh air for most.
Our votes will be for Soglin, until Soglin chooses to not run for re-election.
Daniel and Mary Richardson
Madison
