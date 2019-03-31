Dear Editor: As the mayoral campaign progresses, we see a common thread. The challenger and her supporters say a change is needed. We ask, what kind of change? Are there new ideas being put forth by the challenger? No. Are there new strategies offered by the challenger? No. Are there complaints about current programs and developments? Well, this is Madison. Without a controversy about a bus route, programs, services, an issue du jour, or development, it wouldn’t be our Madison.
So, what is it? Does the challenger or her supporters complain about the direction the city is headed? No. They speak of her ability to work collaboratively. How is that change? With a 22-member City Council and 86 boards, committees and commissions, comprised of over 250 citizen appointments, neighborhood and community organizations, there is plenty of collaboration. These collaborators are your fellow citizens. To believe they hold no sway over the direction Mayor Soglin sets is ludicrous. You would not find so many of them serving if they thought they did not have a voice or could not have an impact. Seeking opinions, advice, and ideas has always been what Mayor Soglin encourages. There is collaboration and input and then decision-making.
Madison city government has always been messy and difficult with a ton of competing interests. We can always trust Paul to lead our city in the right way, for the right reasons. Now we’re watching as huge amounts of money come from a Milwaukee County PAC to Rhodes-Conway. To what end?
If you truly want a change, go buy a new laundry detergent. Change for the sake of change is meaningless when you aren’t offering anything new.
Daniel and Mary Richardson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.