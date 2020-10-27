Daniel Allen Sims: Educational excellence for MMSD is not a spectator sport

Dear Editor: Few government services have been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis than public schools. MMSD is no exception.
Even before the pandemic embroiled Wisconsin, MMSD leaders fought to provide students with stabilizing, world-class quality education amid lagging state funding.
This, coupled with the deep political divide that has paralyzed the Capitol's halls, makes the decisions to be more critical than ever.
The choice before Madison voters is clear: it is up to us to provide a pathway to excellence for Madison’s students, faculty and staff. Our schools and their progress are a reflection of our community. Ask yourself:
- Are students learning in safe, protected spaces?
- Are Black students and other students of color being developed and supported toward success?
- Are we better because of our total investment in education?
The answer to all of these questions can and should be “yes,” but only if we invest our finances and time to the mission of making this vision real in the lives of students.
Education and the needs of students have irrevocably changed. And, necessarily, learning environments and programs must also change.
A YES vote supports Black excellence. A YES vote provides 21st century learning spaces for students to learn, inquire and thrive like never before. A YES vote acknowledges that we cannot educate today’s children without a pathway to equity. A YES vote moves Madison students toward a very different future, with a far greater vision and preparedness level.
Vote “yes” on the two Madison Metropolitan School District referendum questions.
Daniel Allen Sims
Madison
