Danalyn Harper Rayner: Schools should offer virtual and in-person options

Dear Editor: I would like to address the recent decision by Public Health to force virtual schooling and the subsequent comments by County Executive Joe Parisi. I believe that schools should be offering both virtual and in-school options to all families.
Dear Mr. Parisi and Public Health Madison and Dane County,
No, I do not want "life the way we knew it to resume." I believe that if our priority is "keeping our community safe," we need to educate our children.
1. I don't want George Floyd's life as he knew it to resume. And I believe that to address this ongoing tragedy in the United States, we want to equitably educate our children.
2. If Public Health has their hands full now, wait until our at-risk children, especially our children of color, become adults. The achievement gap in Madison is already one of the worst in the nation, are you taking into account what a full year of virtual (non) learning is going to accomplish?
I am an essential health care worker, and let me tell you how immensely satisfying it is to be doing my part. Our teachers have chosen a similar profession, dedicated to making lives and our society better. Why aren't you recognizing how essential our educators are?
Thank you,
Danalyn Harper Rayner
Madison
