Dear Editor: We witnessed something historic at the state Capitol recently and it wasn’t something to be proud of. State Senate Republicans in the majority showed an absolute disregard for tradition, respect and bipartisan cooperation in rejecting Gov. Evers’ appointment of Brad Pfaff as his Secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As a former four-term Republican state senator, I am absolutely disappointed, embarrassed and appalled at the “arrogance of power” displayed by Republican Leader Scott Fitzgerald and his colleagues.
There always has been an “unwritten rule” in Madison that the Senate always confirmed the appointments of Republican or Democrat governors for their cabinet positions. Gov. Evers’ appointment was apparently turned down because Fitzgerald didn’t like some of the policy positions taken by Brad Pfaff, not because he wasn’t a good administrator. It appears that this may have been the first time in Wisconsin history when the state Senate turned down the cabinet position appointment of a governor of either party.
Senator Fitzgerald and his Republican colleagues are going to regret this unwise and ultra-partisan decision.
Dan Theno
Green Bay
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.