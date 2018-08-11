Dear Editor: I am not too smart, but let me see if I got this right ... President Donald Trump’s trade war means that Wisconsin dairy and soybean farmers will be selling fewer soybeans and dairy products to China.
Trump’s solution is for the government to borrow money (some of it no doubt from China) to subsidize Wisconsin farmers for their loss of sales to China. If that occurs, essentially the United States will be borrowing money from China to pay Wisconsin farmers for not being able to sell soybeans and cheese to the Chinese.
Now I get it.
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson got it right when he said that this is Soviet-style government management of the economy. Free market, conservative Republicans should be furious.
Dan Theno, former state senator (R-25th District)
Green Bay
