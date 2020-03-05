Dan Seidensticker: I enjoy reading the Cap Times

Dan Seidensticker: I enjoy reading the Cap Times

Dear Editor: In response to the letter, "Cap Times is a waste of paper," I support and enjoy reading the Cap Times during my lunch breaks. It is one of the few informative papers that is still free (available in boxes around Madison — not just in the WSJ). Yes, there are biased articles, but most are commentaries and opinions, as is the statement “Cap Times is a waste of paper.”

Dan Seidensticker

Madison

