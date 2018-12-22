Dear Editor: One word about predator-killing contests. DISGUSTING! Whoever were these people's mentors, they did a very poor job. Sorry, can't say much more! They are disgusting individuals who have NO understanding of what hunting and appreciation of our natural resources is all about.
Dan Seeliger
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.