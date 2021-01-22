Dan Sebald: Decision to remove Observatory Hill rock is confounding

Dear Editor: I'm confounded by the fact Chancellor Blank has approved the removal of a 70-ton boulder from Observatory Hill because college students protested its presence simply because the Wisconsin State Journal made a rare passing reference to the stone using a racial epithet some 75 years ago. If that's all it takes to taint an inanimate object, surely the racist message has done its job.
America has a racist past. Dig through newspapers of 100 years ago, and, unfortunately, one will find more than just this example of derogatory racial association. If there's any advice I can give, it's rise above it all. On the other hand, the chancellor's approval of the rock's removal appears to be only a token gesture.
Furthermore, to fund the rock's removal using private gift funds is absolutely wrong. The chancellor needs to present a case to the state that this rock has, in fact, served as a source of racial tension. If so, then it is the state's and taxpayers' responsibility to foot the bill and have a moment of reflection. It's part of that messy sifting and winnowing process, something the chancellor wants to avoid by using private funds. Too much control has been ceded to UW privateers.
The boulder on Observatory Hill is an example of glacier deposition and a reminder of the fleeting presence of humankind on this planet. It tells the story of the formation of the Great Lakes basin, the largest freshwater chain of lakes on the planet. It's a history greater than that of the United States. Maybe that's what makes it such an intimidating rock.
Dan Sebald
Knoxville, Tennessee
