Dear Editor: Sofia Johansson's op-ed column regarding the Allied Drive community is right on target. Is she one of the candidates running for mayor next spring?
If there is one shortcoming of Paul Soglin's mayorship, it's the failure to act on addressing the issues that Johansson raised, i.e., poverty in Madison and in particular in the Allied community. It's unfortunate, given Soglin is a Chicagoan and surely understands the issues of fair housing and city government ordinance. Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is a good example of the struggle for unbiased housing opportunities.
Soglin has recognized the need for transportation options in lower-income communities so housing and commerce would be a logical complement, yet he continues to get bogged down in squabbles like in-perpetuity maintenance of Cottage Grove Road. (Not building the burbs east of I-90 and leaving the farmland would have avoided that road maintenance problem all together.)
Jane Jacobs, then living in New York City, understood 60 years ago how major highways serve to sequester neighborhoods and lead to islands of blight. In that sense, one wonders if the Allied Drive neighborhood's most significant challenge might be too much to overcome.
As Johansson pointed out, Allied Drive feels neither a part of Madison nor a part of Fitchburg, a situation only made worse by the injection of interstate-like cash for Verona Road. Neighborhoods aren't enhanced by the constant noise of major highways or the inconvenience of circumnavigating roadway barriers.
Perhaps Soglin and the Madison City Council should invite Allied community leaders to the table and ask: How do we get the residents of the neighborhood back in Madison? TIF guarantees for better housing stock and reverting the area as an extension to the Arboretum in exchange for unbiased real estate options and temporary rent assistance elsewhere within the city should be in the discussion.
Dan Sebald
Lake Forest, Illinois
