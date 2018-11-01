Dear Editor: Ron Malzer's guest op/ed is direct and accurate in his assessment of the awfulness of Trump and company. There is no logical reason for Trump’s rise to power other than what must be painfully obvious to those of us remaining of sound mind: the GOP’s full throttled embrace of corruption. We’ve arrived to a place in our politics where"center right" positions are attacked as extreme left. It’s true. The Democrats are by no means far left, or even center left regarding many issues. Hence the passage of the ACA without a public option.
Let’s be honest. The Democrats in office are as much to blame in the rise of the extreme right, as Sheldon Adelson or Charles and David Koch. The DNC has fumbled away its morality and integrity in methodical fashion, selling out the population with each sidestep rightward. While I’m sure to be pissing off many whom read this, tough. Yes, the Democrats have allowed the abolition of government working for the people, they’re supposed to know better. Still, there remain good people within the ranks, they haven’t fully abdicated from their patriotic conscience, as the Republicans have. But it’s up to us to push them to do what is right. Vote like the continuation of mankind depends on it. Vote for candidates with a message of humanity.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.