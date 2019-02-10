Dear Editor: One is forced to question the character of a man driven to normalize corruption of our democracy. Secrecy is "public enemy number one" of a representative government and it is evident Rep. Vos, Sen. Fitzgerald and ex-Gov. Walker are Wisconsin’s axis — or shall I say, asses — of evil. It is allegiance to this form of depravity that undermines common sense legislation such as expanding Medicaid, protections to our air and water or bringing in high-speed rail services, to name a few. Of course they prefer the shroud of darkness to openness, as the light of day acts as a disinfectant to their poisonous plans. These men should not be in government, as they have no concept of the greater good. As far as I’m concerned they have fully abdicated their patriotism.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
