Dear Editor: Like many people, I have accepted stuff I was told was "good and true" about the U.S., for most of my 61 years. But, when contrasting argument to the norm is presented, I’m not a lemming. I dig into the controversy and find answers. Especially at this place and time, when our country has no moral compass in the White House, and the FDA and CDC are beholden to corporate philosophy.
What’s ironic, the reflexive Republican assault on our people acquiring "affordable healthcare" forced me to become knowledgeable on staying healthy. When I caught wind of a growing movement against vaccines, I was incredulous. “Settled science” and all that. Wrong. Actually, hundreds of peer-reviewed studies confirm vaccines may not do any good whatsoever, and empirical evidence proving causation to life-altering injuries is irrefutable. If vaccines are the panacea advocates proclaim, it begs the question: with such a high vaccination rate, why do so many people suffer from a litany of illness? Especially our kids. I had measles at age 5 and endured a miserable experience, but that was the last serious health event of my life. So much more to rebut, limiting discussion to 250 words on this topic is akin to censorship. Measles epidemic? Absolutely foolish.
I’ll sign off with this quote: “Official data have shown that the large scale vaccinations undertaken in the U.S. have failed to obtain any significant improvement over the diseases against which they were supposed to provide protection.” — Dr. Albert Sabin, developer of oral polio vaccine.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.