Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers for all his integrity and public support can only hope to "play from behind" in dealing with Wisconsin’s "death to democracy" cult leaders of Vos and Fitzgerald. Retired GOP operative Mike Lofgren, in his scathing, no holds barred article on why he “left the cult,” as he put it, after 28 years explained. People with a conscience or sense of duty to society, have no chance against those on a mission to subvert actions to benefit the greater good. People like Tony Evers who have served Wisconsin from a position of humility and duty to the public, simply lack the capacity for shameless corruption and maniacal cruelty toward our citizens as do Vos and Fitzgerald. Both have fully, completely abdicated compassion and honesty, in favor of inhumane and anti-democratic immoralities, leaving human beings to suffer and die needlessly. Recklessly they’ve abandoned reason and comity in quest of fair solutions to mitigate the great levels of disrepair we face, due to their structural neglect. Clearly Republicans detest representative government, as they’ve come to rely on propaganda and conniving gimmickry to hold a position of false relevance in the United States. Like Mitch McConnell, Vos and Fitzgerald are hardly civil servants. They work at the behest of the billionaire class who’ve turned the GOP into a democracy slaughterhouse.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
