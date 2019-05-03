Dear Editor: To have the capacity to exhibit what is perhaps the single most important element for humanity to survive, that being compassion, you must possess a conscience. Scott Walker’s record is a case study in antithetical behavior toward social fairness for the common citizen.
I mean, take a look, its rather clear he despises the concept. His friends Vos and Fitzgerald are of same mind. Now, Walker fervently engages in underhanded activism to kill our democracy, fueled with billionaire bucks as he peddles propaganda to bring about a constitutional convention. As he does, we should hearken back to his first television ad. The guy with a face of a choir boy and his brown lunch bag implored us to allow him to save our state from God knows what. Once in office, it took no time at all to learn the unsavory contents of his diet and the unhealthy result to Wisconsin. You must own a conscience to have compassion. It’s unfortunate this son of a reverend didn’t receive this lesson in basic human decency.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
