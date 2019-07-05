Dear Editor: Paul Krugman was correct with his description of the Republican Party, "governing through cruelty." As a human being, I am incredulous at the inhumanity of the party’s position on health care in this country. It leaves one stupefied as we search for a rational reason for denying fellow human beings access to affordable care. Like the GOP’s ignoble stance on the climate crisis, the Republicans have proved beyond doubt — they have no conscience or compassion for what ills befall humanity, whether it be illness or extinction. Hyperbole? We know from a published Harvard study, not having access to affordable health care results in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths each year in this country. We also know the Department of Defense has stated "climate change is the single greatest threat to our national security." Yet the Republicans do nothing and provide blockade to Democrats efforts to implement regulatory necessities to mitigate the worst of each crisis. As a people we cannot allow the republicans to impose this political Manson cultish hell on us any longer. The GOP has hijacked democracy and have become a weapon of mass destruction.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
