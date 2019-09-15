Dear Editor: It is difficult not to sound hyperbolic when speaking critically about the Republicans. But, in all sincerity — how is the ordinary working American served by the GOP? Are Republicans fighting to increase spending on education? Of course not. Do they stand up to polluting industry to protect our air and water? No. Do Republicans fight for better infrastructure? No. Is the GOP for expanding Social Security? Hell no. Why would anyone consider voting for the party dedicated to keeping their fellow man from accessing affordable health care? How is it reasonable to ignore the emerging climate crisis? Yet they do. Somehow the GOP has normalized insanity — and seem to relish in the decay of our country and hardships they knowingly inflict on our citizens. It’s time to acknowledge the fact Robin Vos and John Nygren reflexively hold policy positions antithetical to public benefit. How can anyone in possession of a moral compass disregard the severity of these critically important issues, especially when it is known the majority of the electorate demands change? Real leadership knows humility. A true leader has compassion and is known for displaying integrity. It is very apparent such attributes hold no value to Vos, Nygren and too many other Republicans in Wisconsin and the country. In fact, I firmly believe they see integrity as kryptonite.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
