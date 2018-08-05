Dear Editor: For anyone holding a sound grasp on reality, U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson are certainly unhinged. Shamefully, extremism has upended rationality within the GOP. In 2011 Republican strategist Mike Lofgren, a three-decade veteran of D.C., labeled his party “a cult.” A conservative, Lofgren observed inexplicable strong-arm machinations, put in place to block legislation that might improve the lot of American society. Anyone recall the defiance to affordable health care? With high intellect and shocking candor, Lofgren warned: Republicans are "driven to destroy" Social Security.
Vukmir has all the "best intentions" of putting forth policy to advance American society as Fox News has for being a "fair and balanced" source of information. Her tenure in the state Senate illustrates reflexive disdain for lawmaking, inclusive toward the greater good.
As for Nicholson, his unseemly words defy credulity — that a veteran should metaphorically kick fellow soldiers in the groin in pursuit of political aspirations. He’s a disgrace to Wisconsin and the uniform. Nicholson’s parents, in denying their son a campaign donation, exemplified honesty and moral courage, providing rare insight to character that voters would be wise to heed.
But such are the tactics of "divide and conquer," Republican sleight of hand, employing the billionaire-powered wrecking ball to governing "of, by, and for the people." My question: Where in the name of God are the Lofgren, Reagan and Eisenhower Americans within the population? Restore comity to representative government and save the republic — vote Democrat.
Dan Murphy
Appleton
