Dan Leifker: Hold the EPA accountable for ethanol policy

Dear Editor: It was another tough year for farmers. Wisconsin experienced massive dairy closures, pockets of the state were hit by flooding and grain producers struggled with instability in the commodity markets.

The Trump administration promised to do better for rural America. But the Environmental Protection Agency’s anti-biofuel handouts to oil companies have increased uncertainty, making life harder for farmers. To make it worse, a late-December rule from the EPA failed to adequately account for the demand destruction caused by these harmful exemptions, leaving the market for renewable fuels in limbo.

Wisconsin is the eighth-largest producer of ethanol in the nation. We have the capability to expand the industry here in Wisconsin and across the Midwest, restoring growth to rural communities and reducing dependence on foreign fuels. I encourage the president to do the right thing for American farmers by holding the EPA accountable for all lost gallons of ethanol.

Dan Leifker

Cuba City

