Dan Fahey: Abortion is 'health care' only for those who are born

Dear Editor:
This is a response to Dr. Emily Buttigieg's column: "Wisconsin should treat abortion as health care not a crime."
I believe Dr. Buttigieg's column, while well-intentioned, is built on a flawed premise. Namely, that supporting the right to abortion equates to supporting health care. The question it raises is this: whose health care does it support? It's hard to argue that it supports the unborn baby's health care. This leads to another question: who is entitled to health care? Only those with a heartbeat? An embryo's heart begins beating three weeks after conception. Fingers and toes are visible at six weeks. Major organs are developed at nine weeks. In the vast majority of instances, if a pregnant mother simply continues living, her unborn baby will naturally survive, grow and eventually become part of the populace that Dr. Buttigieg serves. I wonder if she has considered that each act of abortion may result in one fewer person she can provide health care services to in the future. I remain puzzled why a doctor would consider this to be supporting health care. But the reasons we see in her column are the same made by many in the media and society at large. Specifically, that this issue is about having available "the best possible care," the ability to "make decisions about our bodies" and advancing "reproductive health." I'm for all of these things too. But not at a tragic cost of life to those who cannot advocate for themselves on this issue. That version of health care only supports those fortunate enough to be born.
Dan Fahey
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.