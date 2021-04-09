Dalon Blackwell: Vel Phillips deserves to have a school named for her, but don't rename James Madison Memorial

Dear Editor: Mya Berry’s proposal to rename James Madison Memorial High School to Vel Phillips High School in my opinion is not fully understanding the impact James Madison actually had and continues to have in our country. Phillips deserves a school to be named after her but it should not replace the name of a founding father for whom our great city, three high schools and two public colleges are named.
Madison was not a perfect man but Berry is applying today’s moral standards to someone who lived about two centuries ago. Berry says that it is anti-Black for Blacks to attend a school named after a slaveholder, however majority of our founding fathers were slaveholders including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. Should we rename everything that is named after a slaveholder despite their many accomplishments?
What Berry fails to mention is the very freedom that she is exercising to criticize Madison with is the very freedom that is in the Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution which Madison helped write. I do not have the space to list all of Madison’s accomplishments and influences, however the major ones are that Madison, as U.S. Secretary of State, helped double our land area with the Louisiana Purchase, and was our fourth U.S. president.
I am a Black man who is proud to be born, raised and live in Madison and who graduated from James Madison East High School. I view it as an honor when I tell people the name of my city and school and for whom it was named.
Berry may attempt to erase history that makes her uncomfortable, however it is that very history that has helped shaped our country to what it is today. We live in a free country and Berry has the right to let her feelings be known, however in my opinion she does not have the right to erase one of the greatest men in our nation’s history just because he was not a perfect God — he was an imperfect human just like all of us.
Dalon Blackwell
Madison
