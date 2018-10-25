Dear Editor: After reading John Nichols’ column about health care for all, it occurred to me that it could be just like Al Sharpton said some years back about the Bush war machine: If they don’t know they’re lying and they’re lying, that’s even worse than if they know they’re lying.
Leah Vukmir (AKA Spooky Vuki) might not know if she’s lying since she goes primarily with whatever is in the ALEC script. You can’t deviate from the script at all or they’ll cut off the money fix. If they cut off the money fix you’re toast. She must be having money troubles since you don’t see that many ads of hers.
If other countries can have health care for all there’s no reason we can’t do it other than maybe the people in command are more worried about their health care stocks than the health of the American people. Health insurance companies would need to change with the times or become fossil fuel like every other living thing is going to be if we don’t do something about climate change pronto.
News reports say that beer could double in price because of climate change, and that might provide a good reason for Kavanaugh, the new Supreme Court justice, to leave environmental laws alone. He’d be in real trouble if beer became scarce judging by what he said during the confirmation hearing.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
