Dear Editor: I just got done reading Dave Zweifel’s Plain Talk about how Scott Walker (AKA The Frequent Flyer), and Leah Vukmir (AKA Nurse Ratched/Spooky Vuki) won’t be at any Labor Fest events. He’s right about that, they’ll be at Millionaire Fest, maybe even several of them. They’ll have to fly everywhere they go too, because as members of Scott Walker and The Roughroaders, they can’t travel on any highway in the state because they fear suffering traumatic brain injury from all the bumps.
The Republicans in the Senate and Assembly are all members of the Roughroaders. Their code doesn’t allow proper highway funding. Wisconsin’s ranked 49th now, but if the Roughroaders have four more years to work, we’ll be mired so deep in last place that we’ll never recover. Scott Walker and The Roughroaders want to outdo Teddy Roosevelt and The Roughriders when it comes to making history, and they certainly will if given more time. It wouldn’t be anything to be proud of.
Donald Trump will no doubt be hosting a Millionaire Fest event at Mar-a-Lago. The nation will get yet another reminder of what happens when Republicans invoke the Forest Gump Nomination Plan, where presidents are like a box of chocolate; you never know what you’re going to get. They’re also using the plan with the current Supreme court nominee. Nobody is being allowed to see his full record before the Senate hearings and we won’t know what we have until it’s too late.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
