Dear Editor: It looks like the Glimmer Twins (Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald) are already trying to blame Gov. Evers for something that wouldn’t be happening in the first place if not for them and Scott Walker, who just got done losing an election in November. When it takes several years to build something and few safeguards are in a contract to prevent a company from changing their mind hundreds of times, you’re bound to see what just happened with Foxconn. If it wasn’t for gerrymandering and completely safe legislative districts, the Glimmer Twins wouldn’t be able to be so mouthy.
The Glimmer Twins may have learned their behavior from Donald Trump, who said he was going to take the blame for the government shutdown, and then after he started it, quickly blamed the Democrats. Things are not looking good for the man who’s also been referred to as McDonald Trump after he fed the Clemson football team nothing but fast food during their recent White House visit. If Robert Mueller’s report is released before the deadline for the funding bill that is supposed to have money for the wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for, that’ll kill the wall talk, and possibly, the Trump presidency.
If presidents were subject to the Uniform Code of Miliary Justice as commander in chief of the military, then a Bad Conduct Discharge (Big Chicken Dinner) could be given to those who repeatedly embarrass the country. That could be faster than using impeachment or the 25th Amendment.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.