Dear Editor: I wholeheartedly agree with John Nichols that a war with Iran is the last thing anybody should want. They’re three times bigger than Iraq and we all know how that one went. I just got done reading that 71 percent of young people aren’t recruitable for military service and other entities are also in fierce competition for the ones who are. Donald Trump can’t be allowed to wear out any more people with countless deployments and stop loss like his Republican predecessor George W. Bush did. If he tried to have a draft, everybody would wonder what Don Jr. and Eric were doing to aid the war effort, and they could really set an example for other Republicans who were hiding on a golf course or pulling strings to get a deferment. They already know how to use a gun since they killed some exotic animals in Africa.
It might be impossible to believe somebody who has over 10,000 lies or misleading statements under their belt since they were inaugurated when they said a war was necessary. The rest of the world sure wouldn’t. They probably dread seeing him at any summits or other functions since he pushes other leaders out of the way to make sure he’s in front of the camera. Nobody else can get a word in edgewise when he’s around.
Somebody who lost $1.17 billion during a 10-year period when running his businesses probably shouldn’t have much of an allowance. The allowance might need to be reduced significantly from its current level to get that Mar-a-Lago money drain under control. Other presidents thought Camp David was plenty good enough so maybe funding for Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties could be cut off completely. Things have to be tightened up or America will soon be bankrupt just like the Trump casinos.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
