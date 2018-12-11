Dear Editor: What the Wisconsin Legislature just did to try to drain all the power out of the governor’s office is despicable. I want to offer some permanent solutions to the problem.
Sen. Steve Nass, who’s theoretically my state senator here, said what they were doing is the will of his constituents. Well, not this one. Assemblyman Tyler August automatically thinks the same. If you want something done and you have Republican representatives, it might be best to just call the Koch brothers or ALEC since they’re the ones calling the shots and the Republicans in the Capitol are just middlemen.
Scott Walker will of course sign anything the Republican Legislature comes up with since they’re all joined at the hip. He’d never listen to Tony Evers about anything.
Donald Trump is having trouble coming up with people who are still willing to work for him since it’s occupational suicide. I hereby nominate Scott Walker, Steve Nass, and Tyler August. They no doubt still love their pal in the White House so it would be a good solution for Wisconsin.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
