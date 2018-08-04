Dear editor: It’s wonderful when state officials claim that our elections are safe. Donald Trump keeps saying they’re safe too and that Russia didn’t interfere at all, even though all the intelligence agencies said they did.
A possible way to cure a problem after an election goes awry is to amend the Constitution to include a Rip Van Winkle amendment, which would authorize the sedation of politicians who are a danger to themselves and others. If Trump was too tired to get off the airplane when he arrived somewhere, tweet, or sign bills, that could solve a lot of our nation’s current difficulties. The amendment could be applied for the entirety of a person’s remaining term in order to keep the country and world safe from them.
The Rip Van Winkle amendment could also be applied when a Supreme Court justice is about to vote for something that the whole country will regret, just because they’re trying to protect the president who nominated them. If such a nominee were sufficiently sedated to prevent their making it to the nomination hearing in the first place, that could be a major benefit to the country and would make the Supreme court a more objective place. If that were done enough times, Merrick Garland could finally get the hearing he should have had, because the nominee pool would have been reduced to where there was nobody else left.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
