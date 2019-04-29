Dear Editor: After having read the Dave Zweifel column about Republican legislators being scared of the trucking industry, I would like to add that they seem to be scared of a lot of other entities too, like the Koch brothers, ALEC, WEDC, the MacIver Institute, the NRA, and a host of other ones I may have forgotten. The above entities might have gone together to furnish a Learjet and a pilot to those legislators as a reward for always voting “the right way.” Having a luxury jet at your disposal can make you forget all about how bad the roads are.
At the federal level, the bulk of Republicans live in constant fear of Donald Trump. They let him get away with everything the first two years and now that the Mueller report came out most of them still can’t say one bad thing about Trump. They say impeachment would be a terrible mistake, probably because it would expose all the things he did that they knew about and condoned. They could all be charged as accessories after the fact. There could be a new song on the horizon called “Ain’t No Prison Big Enough” based on “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
If impeachment is imminent, Donald Trump might suffer a fake heart attack. If all he eats is fast food it would be easy to pull that off. He could then hide in one of the few countries where he has friends, like Russia or North Korea.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
