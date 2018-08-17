Dear Editor: The Republican game plan makes perfect sense to them. If scrapping environmental laws is going to cause floods and famine, you need to thin the herd beforehand. That’s why they want to make sure people with pre-existing conditions don’t have any protections from insurance company rejection. They don’t want any immigrants coming from across the southern border either because they’d be a drag on the insurance company balance sheets since they probably didn’t have much in the way of health care where they came from. You have to draw the line somewhere. Pro-life is great, until it starts costing money.
The U.S. is now the only country not to be a party to the Paris climate accord. Everybody else wants to save the planet, and they think we’re all a bunch of oddballs. Republicans probably won’t admit to climate change unless Mar-A-Lago goes under water, or there’s no lumber left for the new mansion they want built, because it all went up in smoke due to forest fires. Eventually there might not be enough wood left to even make toothpicks.
We need to get people in office to help save the planet since it’s the only one we have. We’ll all be fossil fuel if an urgently needed change in direction isn’t implemented in November.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
