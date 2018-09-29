Dear Editor: I’m surprised nobody gave Scott Walker the nickname “Washboard” yet after how he has let our highway conditions slip so severely during his reign. A sign at all the border entry points saying: “Bumpy Road Next 238,240 miles” might be more appropriate than trying to post individual signs everywhere. I wonder if the Walker clan ever thought about what emergency responders are supposed to do if they’re trying to get to somebody who had a heart attack or some other medical emergency? Snowplow drivers probably need to leave the blade 6 inches above the surface too, to avoid hitting a rut and breaking equipment or their own neck.
Two years ago we were promised a solution to the highway funding crisis and nothing happened, which sounds like a lie to me.
Tony Evers is warming up in the bullpen and is ready to come in the game. Position players who follow the current pitcher around like puppy dogs probably need to be replaced too, or nothing will be done with the roads the next four years either.
The schools need a new pitcher on the mound too if the school funding problems are to be solved. Gov. Walker the “referendum king” isn’t getting the job done there either.
I don’t think the “pre-existing condition denier” is going to do anything about protecting those who are afflicted, contrary to what Rebecca Kleeflisch says in the TV ad. Brad Schimel is working behind the scenes to destroy the Affordable Care Act along with several other Republican attorneys general, so Josh Kaul is warming up in the bullpen to replace him too.
We can look forward to a lot of winning seasons if we change pitchers wherever necessary this November!
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
