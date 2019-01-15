Dear Editor: Isn’t the government shutdown something. Donald Trump thought everybody would yield to him under the pressure. Now he’s left thousands of people suffering. Maybe he should be nicknamed “Destructo Don.” The only hope now for bringing the madness to a halt might be Robert Mueller’s report, which can’t come soon enough. There should be a lot of juicy stuff in that judging by all the little snippets we’ve heard about.
The shutdown could be ended tomorrow. All Donald Trump would have to do is get Vladimir Putin to have his crew hack into the Mexican banking system and get him the $5.7 billion for the wall that he’s said repeatedly that Mexico was going to pay for. Putin would probably be glad to do it for a price, say $10 billion. Donald Trump would just cut some vital program that non-millionaires rely on, to get that money.
By the looks of things there might not be a Trump 2020 re-election campaign. Scott Walker probably shouldn’t wait around to volunteer for that. He might have a deep adoration for his friend, but reality needs to set in sooner or later.
Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, and company might not be out of the woods if Donald Trump gets charged with some crimes that the Republican Congress knew about the whole time and let slide. If they did something like that, they might be charged as an accessory after the fact.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
