Dear Editor: If the Republican Legislature stands in the way of Tony Evers being able to get anything done they should be renamed The Roughroaders, The Referendum Kings, or The Reprehensibles. If we end up in last place below Mississippi on everything, there will be nobody to blame but them.
Delavan is going to need some green spray paint to get rid of “Hometown of Governor Scott Walker” on the city limit signs come January. It’ll probably be too cold to do it outside so they’ll have to take them in the shop. A new and better slogan shouldn’t be a problem to come up with.
After reading editor Paul Fanlund’s column about the tide finally turning on gun control I think maybe I have the perfect solution for selling assault rifles to people who shouldn’t have them. Weld the barrel shut and sell them magnum rounds to use in it. It would only take firing one round to fix the problem while saving many lives.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.