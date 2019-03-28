Dear Editor: The Koch brothers, ALEC, and WEDC must think they need another right-hand man on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and then along came Brian Hagedorn. The state Legislature needs somebody to keep them out of trouble, too, when they do something underhanded like limit the powers of another “co-equal branch,” like a governor's office, for instance.
Republicans definitely never want a candidate like Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer, who would actually be working for the citizens who pay her salary. Neubauer won’t be working on destroying civil rights and other important things that people happen to think the world of, like Brian Hagedorn would from Day One at the behest of the special interests.
Nobody can afford to sit out the April 2 election. Low turnout elections are what Republicans thrive on.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.