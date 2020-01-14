D.J. Duffy: Evers has done the best he can with the hand he was dealt

Dear Editor: Gov. Evers did the best he could with the impossible hand he was dealt. Just think what would have happened if his predecessor, Scott Walker, was allowed to remain in office; not one road would have been fixed and the schools would have continued on their path of accelerated decline until everything hit rock bottom. Four more years of the Walker, Fitzgerald and Vos team would surely have turned Wisconsin into “Slumconsin.” A team like that can never be allowed to take root again!

D.J. Duffy

Delavan

